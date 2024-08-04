 Skip navigation
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Browns working through Deshaun Watson's preseason plan

  
Published August 4, 2024 06:34 PM

Every different team has a potentially different plan for dividing up preseason reps. The Browns, who are dealing with a situation far different from most teams when it comes to the quarterback position, are trying to figure out how much to use their starter during the three exhibition games.

“We’re working through that,” coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Sunday regarding the plan for Deshaun Watson in the preseason. “I’ve talked to the coaches about it. We’ll have an update this week, but really want to sit down with the coaches and talk through it.”

For now, Watson will be throwing every day in practice this week. He received a scheduled day off on Friday, the team’s final practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Injuries limited Watson to six games in 2023. He eventually was shut down for the season with a broken bone in his shoulder, opening the door for Joe Flacco to join the team and win the league’s comeback player of the year award.

The Browns open the preseason slate by hosting the Packers on Saturday, August 10.