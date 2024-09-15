Browns WR David Bell dislocated his hip in Sunday’s win

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update on wide receiver David Bell’s condition when he spoke to reporters after Sunday’s 18-13 win over the Jaguars.

Bell was carted off the field during the third quarter of the game and Stefanski said that he has been diagnosed with a dislocated hip. Stefanski said that Bell will be flying home with the team.

Bell had three catches for 27 yards before leaving the game.

Stefanski also said that defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo is being evaluated for a head injury. The Browns will be at home to face the 0-2 Giants in Week Three.