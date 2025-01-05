Bryce Young 2-yard touchdown run gives Panthers 10-3 lead over Falcons

The Panthers look like they’re happy to play spoiler against the Falcons on Sunday.

Carolina has taken a 10-3 lead over Atlanta early in the second quarter.

Bryce Young ran in a 2-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 58-yard drive.

While the Falcons took a 3-0 lead on their first possession, the Panthers came back with a 35-yard field goal by Eddy Pinerio.

Atlanta has tried to be aggressive by going for it on fourth down. The Falcons got one of them on their second drive, but weren’t able to get another for a turnover on downs.

The Falcons need a victory over the Panthers plus a Buccaneers loss to the Saints to win the NFC South on Sunday.