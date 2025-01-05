 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Bryce Young 2-yard touchdown run gives Panthers 10-3 lead over Falcons

  
Published January 5, 2025 01:54 PM

The Panthers look like they’re happy to play spoiler against the Falcons on Sunday.

Carolina has taken a 10-3 lead over Atlanta early in the second quarter.

Bryce Young ran in a 2-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 58-yard drive.

While the Falcons took a 3-0 lead on their first possession, the Panthers came back with a 35-yard field goal by Eddy Pinerio.

Atlanta has tried to be aggressive by going for it on fourth down. The Falcons got one of them on their second drive, but weren’t able to get another for a turnover on downs.

The Falcons need a victory over the Panthers plus a Buccaneers loss to the Saints to win the NFC South on Sunday.