Bryce Young: I am where I am, and all I can do is try to be better

In benching Bryce Young, the Panthers are hoping for a reset to the young quarterback’s career. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft is 0-2 this season and 2-16 in his career as the starter.

Young has three interceptions and no touchdowns this season, so he now gets a chance to sit and watch behind veteran Andy Dalton.

On Thursday, Young talked to the media for the first time since his benching and wouldn’t say whether he thought he got enough time as the starter.

“I don’t think that’s up for me to decide,” Young said, via video from Nick Carboni of WCNC. “Again, there’s a lot of plays for last year and these first two games, and for the most part, every snap hit my hands, and I didn’t do enough with it at the end of the day. I take accountability for that. There’s . . . a long list of stuff I wish I was better at, and I’m going to continue to work to grow and improve on and be better at.

“I’m always going to look in the mirror. Circumstances are what they are, not just me, but for everyone. Everyone is dealing with something. Everyone has circumstances. If I went out there and played better and we won games, at the end of the day that falls on me that that didn’t happen, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation. Right now I am where I am, and all I can do is try to be better each and every day.”

Young insists he has not lost his confidence despite his struggles.

“I have confidence in myself, always have confidence in myself,” Young said, via video from Ashley Stroehlein of WCNC. “Again, it’s day to day. At the end of the day, I’m a competitor. Whenever there’s a football and there’s a field out there, I have the utmost confidence in myself. It’s been great with these guys too, having teammates that I can lean on as well. That’s not something that’s going to waiver. What the circumstances are, what happens, that’s up for God to decide, and it’s out of my hands. But you know, that feeling isn’t going to change.”