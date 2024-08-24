Bryce Young leads Panthers offense to touchdown in lone drive

It remains to be seen how Panthers quarterback Bryce Young starts his second regular season. He ended his second preseason on a high note.

Young led the Carolina offense to a touchdown, via a 12-play, 85-yard drive against the Bills.

He completed six of eight passes for 70 yards. The touchdown pass went to tight end Jordan Matthews, covering eight yards.

There’s plenty of pressure on the Panthers generally and Young specifically after a disastrous 2023 campaign. Making matters worse for the first overall pick was the fact that the guy taken second — Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud — took his team to a division title and a playoff wine.