Buccaneers cut P Trenton Gill

Coach Todd Bowles said Monday morning that the Bucs “definitely [are] going to take a look at” the punter position after Trenton Gill’s struggles Sunday. It didn’t take long for a decision.

The Bucs announced they have waived Gill, who had handled the punting and kickoff duties in eight of the team’s first 12 games.

Tampa Bay waived punter Jake Camarda on Oct. 22, giving the job to Gill.

Now, the Bucs will have a third punter, and that could be rookie Jack Browning, who is on the practice squad.

Browning entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State with the Bills, and he joined the Bucs’ practice squad on Oct. 23.

Gill had a 22-yard punt, and he had a kickoff that landed short of the Panthers’ 20-yard line.

He had a 45.3-yard gross average, a 38.9-yard net average, one touchback and nine punts placed inside the 20 with the Bucs this season. Gill’s kickoff numbers included 32 attempts, with 27 reaching the end zone and 25 resulting in touchbacks.

Camarda had gross and net averages of 45.3 and 36.5 for the Bucs.

Gill was the Bears’ punter in 2022 and 2023, and in his career, he has punted 160 times with a gross average of 45.6 yards and a net of 38.6.