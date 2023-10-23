Buccaneers designate Chase Edmonds to return from IR

The Buccaneers have designated running back Chase Edmonds to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Monday.

Edmonds suffered a knee injury back in Week 2.

He could be on the field for Tampa Bay’s Thursday matchup against Buffalo this week. But the Buccaneers have 21 days to activate Edmonds to the 53-man roster.

Before going on IR, Edmonds had recorded 20 yards on four carries in two games with the Bucs. He was on the field for 11 offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps.

Edmonds, 27, signed with the Buccaneers in March after splitting last season between the Broncos and Dolphins.