Buccaneers dominating Eagles, holding a 24-7 halftime lead

The Bucs scored seven points and had 223 yards in a terrible loss to the Broncos last week. They have 287 in the first half today, with Baker Mayfield throwing for 237 already, and lead the Eagles 24-7 at halftime.

The Eagles have only one drive, gaining 65 of their 69 total yards on a touchdown that required a fourth-down play. Jalen Hurts hit Parris Campbell for a 1-yard score.

Hurts, though, is only 7-of-15 for 49 yards, with Dallas Goedert catching four passes for 39 yards.

The Bucs scored on four of their first five possessions, and the only time they punted in the first five drives, they got the ball back on a muffed punt. Cooper DeJean fumbled after Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers pushed Bucs cornerback Josh Hayes into DeJean. Officials initially threw a flag for punt catch interference but picked it up after discussion, perhaps with replay assist.

Mayfield has completed 22 of 33 passes with touchdowns of 2 yards to Mike Evans and 15 yards to Trey Palmer, who is out with a concussion. Evans has six catches for 67 yards and Chris Godwin five for 54.

Mayfield also has run for a 1-yard score.