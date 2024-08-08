 Skip navigation
Buccaneers place OL Silas Dzansi on IR, sign OL Ryan Johnson

  
Published August 8, 2024 04:30 PM

The Buccaneers have done some roster shuffling along their offensive line.

Tampa Bay announced on Thursday that the club has placed guard Silas Dzansi on injured reserve and signed rookie guard Ryan Johnson.

Dzansi suffered a knee injury during practice over the weekend. He initially joined the franchise as an undrafted free agent last year and spent the season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad — though he missed several weeks on practice squad IR. He stuck with the club on a futures deal in the offseason.

Johnson entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in the spring but with the Patriots. But New England waived him in June.