Buccaneers sign TE Sal Cannella

The Buccaneers opened up a roster spot by placing edge rusher Randy Gregory on the did not report list and they filled it with an addition to their tight end group.

Sal Cannella was signed to the 90-man roster on Friday morning after trying out for the team on Thursday. Cade Otton, Ko Kieft, Payne Durham, and David Wells are the other tight ends on the roster in Tampa.

Cannella has spent time with the Dolphins, Packers, and Seahawks since going undrafted out of Auburn, but he has never appeared in a regular season game. He’s also seen time in the Spring League, USFL, XFL, and UFL while trying to find a consistent home in the NFL.

Cannella played for Arlington in the UFL this year and caught 53 passes for 497 yards and a league-high six touchdowns.