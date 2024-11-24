Buccaneers smash Giants to end four-game losing streak

Benching Daniel Jones didn’t end the Giants’ losing streak, but it did help the Buccaneers put an end to theirs.

The Bucs ran for four touchdowns and shut the Tommy DeVito-led Giants offense out for the first 30 minutes of play at MetLife Stadium. The second half saw the Giants find some offensive momentum, but the game was already in Tampa’s pocket and it ended as a 30-7 Bucs win.

The victory came after four straight losses for the Bucs and it leaves them with a 5-6 record with a trip to Carolina on deck. They have the Raiders at home after that, so the Bucs have a real chance to right the ship heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Baker Mayfield playing like he did on Sunday would help that cause. Mayfield was 24-of-30 for 294 yards and he ran for a touchdown late in the first half. Mayfield suffered a stinger in the fourth quarter, but returned to the game after a quick trip to the sideline medical tent.

Rachaad White, Bucky Irving, and Sean Tucker also ran for touchdowns and the Bucs piled up 450 yards of offense on the way to the win. Mike Evans caught five passes for 68 yards in his return from a hamstring injury and Irving had six catches for 64 yards to go with 12 carries for 87 yards.

DeVito was 21-of-31 for 189 yards and he ran seven times for 32 yards in his first start of the season. He also took some serious hits while being sacked four times over the course of the afternoon, but only missed one snap after needing medical attention in the fourth quarter.

That should leave him on track to play against the Cowboys when the Giants try to end their six-game losing streak on Thanksgiving.