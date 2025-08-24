 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers waive S Shilo Sanders

  
Published August 24, 2025 12:03 PM

Shilo Sanders will not make the Buccaneers’ initial 53-man roster.

According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay waived Sanders on Sunday morning — a day after he was ejected from the preseason finale against the Bills for throwing a punch.

Sanders, the oldest son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, always had only an outside shot at making the Bucs as an undrafted safety out of Colorado. But his ejection may have sealed that outcome.

Head coach Todd Bowles called Sanders throwing a punch “inexcusable.”

Rosters must be reduced to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.