Buccaneers waive S Shilo Sanders

Shilo Sanders will not make the Buccaneers’ initial 53-man roster.

According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay waived Sanders on Sunday morning — a day after he was ejected from the preseason finale against the Bills for throwing a punch.

Sanders, the oldest son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, always had only an outside shot at making the Bucs as an undrafted safety out of Colorado. But his ejection may have sealed that outcome.

Head coach Todd Bowles called Sanders throwing a punch “inexcusable.”

Rosters must be reduced to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.