Bucky Irving remains out of practice Thursday

  
Published October 24, 2024 11:58 AM

The Buccaneers wide receiving corps took a couple of injury hits in their loss to the Ravens on Monday night and it looks like they may be shorthanded in their offensive backfield as well.

Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice note that running back Bucky Irving is not on the field with the rest of the team. Irving sat out practice on Wednesday with a toe injury.

The Bucs still have Rachaad White and Sean Tucker available, so they are in better shape than they are at receiver. Mike Evans is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury and Chris Godwin went on injured reserve after dislocating his ankle.

Irving has 67 carries for 351 yards and he’s scored touchdowns in three of the last four games, but it looks like there’s a good chance that he’ll have to wait at least a week to add to any of those totals.