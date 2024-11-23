 Skip navigation
Bucs activate CB Jamel Dean from IR, downgrade OT Tristan Wirfs to doubtful

  
Published November 23, 2024 04:16 PM

The Buccaneers are getting a key defender back for Week 12.

The team activated starting cornerback Jamel Dean from injured reserve Saturday.

Dean missed four games after injuring a hamstring against New Orleans in Week 6. He was a full participant in practice all week.

Dean is the fourth player the Buccaneers have brought back from injured reserve this season.

The Bucs had an open spot on the 53-player roster after waiving rookie linebacker Antonio Grier.

Tampa Bay also made a pair of changes to its injury report. Safety Tykee Smith (knee) was downgraded from doubtful to out and tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee/foot) was downgraded from questionable to doubtful. Smith did not travel with the team to New Jersey.

The Bucs elevated linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Giants.