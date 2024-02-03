Bucs announce Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers made the hiring of Liam Coen official, naming him their new offensive coordinator Saturday.

Coen replaces Dave Canales, who left after one season to take the Panthers’ head coaching job.

Coen was the University of Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2023 and with Sean McVay as the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2022. He has 14 years of coaching experience, including four in two stints with the Rams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Liam Coen as our new offensive coordinator,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said in a statement. “Throughout the selection process, Liam stood out for his innovative offensive mind, exceptional coaching skills, and the remarkable impact he’s had at every level of his career. We believe his vision and approach to the game will be a tremendous asset to our team, and we look forward to the energy and expertise he brings to our coaching staff.”

Coen, 38, was the offensive coordinator for the Rams when the team claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers for the final five games of the 2022 season. Mayfield is scheduled to become a free agent after a Pro Bowl season in his first season in Tampa, but the Bucs hope to re-sign him.

Coen also drew interest from the Bears for their since-filled offensive coordinator job.