Bucs elevate P Trenton Gill, WR Cody Thompson for Thursday night

  
Published October 3, 2024 05:07 PM

The Bucs elevated punter Trenton Gill and wide receiver Cody Thompson from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football.

It marks the second elevation of the season for Gill and the first of the season for Thompson.

Gill signed with the Bucs’ practice squad on Sept. 24. He played in Tampa Bay’s Week 4 win over the Eagles, punting four times for a net average of 37.5 yards.

Gill entered the league as a seventh-round selection of the Bears in 2022. He has appeared in 35 career games, punting 137 times for a gross punting average of 45.8 and a net punting average of 39.1.

Thompson signed with the Bucs on June 6 and spent all of training camp with the team before he was waived Aug. 27. He re-signed to the practice squad two days later.

He entered the league as a college free agent in 2019, signing with the Chiefs. He also has spent time with the Seahawks and Bengals.

Thompson has appeared in 12 career games — all for the Seahawks — the past three seasons. He has one career reception for 10 yards.