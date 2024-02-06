Bucs interview Larry Izzo for special teams coordinator

Former Seahawks special teams coordinator Larry Izzo completed an in-person interview for the same position with the Buccaneers.

The team confirmed the interview on Monday, making Izzo the fourth candidate to speak to the Buccaneers about replacing Keith Armstrong, who is retiring.

The Bucs also have interviewed former Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, former Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman and Bucs defensive/special teams assistant Keith Tandy.

Izzo was on Pete Carroll’s staff for six seasons (2018-23), arriving as an assistant special teams coordinator in 2018 and then becoming the interim coordinator when Brian Schneider left the team for personal reasons. Izzo was promoted to the full-time job in 2021.

He started his coaching career with the Giants, spending five seasons as an assistant special teams coordinator (2011-15) before landing his first coordinator position with the Texans (2016-17).

In his three seasons as the full-time coordinator in Seattle, the Seahawks ranked first in opponent punt return average (6.7 yards), fifth in opponent kickoff return average (20.6) and fifth in net punting average (43.3). They also ranked fifth in kickoff return average (24.5).

Izzo also interviewed with the Giants.

New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald hired Jay Harbaugh as the team’s new special teams coach.