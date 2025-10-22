Bucs place WR Mike Evans on IR, sign OG Michael Jordan from the practice squad

The Buccaneers placed Mike Evans on injured reserve Wednesday, an expected move after the wide receiver broke his clavicle on Monday night against the Lions.

Evans’ spot on the 53-player roster was filled with the promotion of veteran offensive guard Michael Jordan from the practice squad.

The Buccaneers used the spot vacated by Jordan on the practice squad to sign third-year wide receiver Brandon Johnson, who most recently went to training camp with the Steelers.

Evans is required to miss at least four games before he is eligible to return to the active roster, but his absence is expected to be significantly longer. Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that it would be “touch and go” as to whether Evans is back on the field before the end of the regular season.

Evans was playing his first game after a three-game absence with a hamstring injury.

He began his career with an NFL-record streak of 11 consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards, and that streak matched Jerry Rice’s for the longest for a player at any point in his career. Evans is the Buccaneers’ all-time leader in receptions (850), receiving yards (12,824), touchdown receptions (106), total touchdowns (107) and points scored (650), and his touchdown catch total ranks 10th in NFL history.

Jordan also returned from an injury absence to start at right guard in place of an injured Luke Haggard on Monday night. He had previously opened the Buccaneers’ first two games at left guard as the team shuffled its offensive line in the absence of All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Jordan was elevated from the practice squad for each of those starts but has now used up the maximum number of three elevation options on the season.

Johnson has appeared in 23 games with three starts since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos. His career totals include 26 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns.