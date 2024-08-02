 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Bucs put Sua Opeta on IR, sign LB Jay Person

  
Published August 2, 2024 10:31 AM

The Buccaneers officially ended guard Sua Opeta’s season on Friday.

Opeta tore his ACL in practice on Tuesday night and the team has now placed him on injured reserve. Even if Opeta’s injury didn’t require the long recovery period needed after a ligament tear, he would be ineligible to return this year because he went on the list before the cut to 53 players.

The injury ends Opeta’s push to win the left guard job and that leaves Ben Bredeson as the likely starter at that spot for the Bucs.

In addition to announcing the Opeta move, the Bucs also announced the signing of linebacker Jay Person. The Bucs are currently practicing without edge rusher Yaya Diaby because of an ankle injury and Person gives them some more depth in that area.