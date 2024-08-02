Bucs put Sua Opeta on IR, sign LB Jay Person

The Buccaneers officially ended guard Sua Opeta’s season on Friday.

Opeta tore his ACL in practice on Tuesday night and the team has now placed him on injured reserve. Even if Opeta’s injury didn’t require the long recovery period needed after a ligament tear, he would be ineligible to return this year because he went on the list before the cut to 53 players.

The injury ends Opeta’s push to win the left guard job and that leaves Ben Bredeson as the likely starter at that spot for the Bucs.

In addition to announcing the Opeta move, the Bucs also announced the signing of linebacker Jay Person. The Bucs are currently practicing without edge rusher Yaya Diaby because of an ankle injury and Person gives them some more depth in that area.