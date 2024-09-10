Bucs re-sign Keenan Isaac, place Bryce Hall on IR

The Buccaneers have concerns about their secondary heading into Week 2.

They re-signed cornerback Keenan Isaac to add depth at the position after starting cornerback Zyon McCollum (concussion) and reserve Josh Hayes (ankle) left Sunday’s game along with Bryce Hall. Hall went on injured reserve with an ankle injury that required an air cast before he was carted off the field.

Isaac will take Hall’s roster spot.

The Bucs also will play without All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield (foot/ankle sprain) for a few weeks.

Isaac initially joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State in 2023. He started the season on the practice squad and saw action in two games after being elevated for game day. He was signed to the active roster in Week 12 but did not see action in the next three games before returning to the practice squad.

Isaac went back to training camp with the Buccaneers this summer and appeared in all three preseason games, totaling three tackles and an interception. He was waived in the roster cutdown to 53 players and then claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina waived Isaac on Saturday.