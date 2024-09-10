 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs re-sign Keenan Isaac, place Bryce Hall on IR

  
Published September 10, 2024 04:55 PM

The Buccaneers have concerns about their secondary heading into Week 2.

They re-signed cornerback Keenan Isaac to add depth at the position after starting cornerback Zyon McCollum (concussion) and reserve Josh Hayes (ankle) left Sunday’s game along with Bryce Hall. Hall went on injured reserve with an ankle injury that required an air cast before he was carted off the field.

Isaac will take Hall’s roster spot.

The Bucs also will play without All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield (foot/ankle sprain) for a few weeks.

Isaac initially joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State in 2023. He started the season on the practice squad and saw action in two games after being elevated for game day. He was signed to the active roster in Week 12 but did not see action in the next three games before returning to the practice squad.

Isaac went back to training camp with the Buccaneers this summer and appeared in all three preseason games, totaling three tackles and an interception. He was waived in the roster cutdown to 53 players and then claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina waived Isaac on Saturday.