Bucs sign LS Zach Triner, place LS Evan Deckers on IR

The Buccaneers signed long snapper Zach Triner to the 53-player roster, the team announced Tuesday.

They signed punter Trenton Gill and cornerback Keenan Isaac to the practice squad. In addition, the Bucs placed long snapper Evan Deckers on injured reserve and released practice squad punter Seth Vernon.

Deckers injured a hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

Triner returns after playing 75 regular-season games for Tampa Bay from 2019-23. He recorded 10 special teams tackles in that time.

Triner was a member of the Super Bowl LV championship team and has appeared in all nine playoff games for the Buccaneers the past four seasons.

Gill entered the league as a seventh-round selection of the Bears in 2022. He has appeared in 34 career games, all for the Bears, punting 133 times for a gross punting average of 46.1 and a net punting average of 39.1.

Gill spent training camp with the Broncos this summer.

Isaac entered the league as a college free agent in 2023 with the Buccaneers. He spent most of last season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad, appearing in two games.

Isaac also spent the 2024 offseason and training camp with the Bucs and was on Tampa Bay’s roster for the Week 2 victory at the Lions.