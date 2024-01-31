Bucs to interview Jake Peetz for offensive coordinator on Thursday

The Buccaneers’ search for a new offensive coordinator will have them bring in a candidate from the NFC West.

Rams pass game specialist Jake Peetz is headed to Florida to interview with Tampa Bay, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Peetz has been with the Rams’ organization since 2022, which means he was a part of the L.A. coaching staff that worked with Baker Mayfield late last season. He was LSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021. Before that, he spent two years with the Panthers. He was the club’s running backs coach in 2019 and was retained under head coach Matt Rhule to be the club’s QBs coach in 2020.

Peetz has also spent time with the Jaguars, Washington, and the Raiders in the pros.

The Buccaneers have been interviewing internal and external candidates as they look to replace Dave Canales, who was named Panthers head coach.