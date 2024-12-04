Bucs to sign S Ryan Neal to practice squad

Earlier in the day, the Buccaneers signed free agent safety Kaevon Merriweather.

The Bucs also are signing free agent safety Ryan Neal their practice squad, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Neal, 28, spent 2023 with the Bucs. He played 15 games, starting 13, and totaled 76 tackles.

He also has played games for the Falcons and Seahawks.

In six years, Neal has played 62 games with 32 starts. He has recorded 236 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble.