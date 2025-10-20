 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka is good to for Monday night at Lions

  
Published October 20, 2025 05:13 PM

Star rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka is good to go for Monday night’s showdown between the Buccaneers and the Lions.

Per multiple report, a pre-game workout resulted in a decision that Egbuka will be able to play, despite a Week 6 hamstring injury.

Egbuka did not practice on Thursday or Friday. He participated in a limited basis on Saturday, and he was listed as questionable.

Egbuka has 27 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns in his first six NFL games.

On the evening the injury was suffered, it was reported on NBC’s Football Night in America that the information wasn’t believed to be serious. Ultimately, Egbuka won’t miss a game over it.

The Buccaneers also are expected to get receiver Mike Evans back in the lineup tonight. He has missed three games since suffering a Week 3 hamstring injury.