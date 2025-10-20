Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka is good to for Monday night at Lions

Star rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka is good to go for Monday night’s showdown between the Buccaneers and the Lions.

Per multiple report, a pre-game workout resulted in a decision that Egbuka will be able to play, despite a Week 6 hamstring injury.

Egbuka did not practice on Thursday or Friday. He participated in a limited basis on Saturday, and he was listed as questionable.

Egbuka has 27 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns in his first six NFL games.

On the evening the injury was suffered, it was reported on NBC’s Football Night in America that the information wasn’t believed to be serious. Ultimately, Egbuka won’t miss a game over it.

The Buccaneers also are expected to get receiver Mike Evans back in the lineup tonight. He has missed three games since suffering a Week 3 hamstring injury.