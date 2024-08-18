 Skip navigation
C.J. Beathard ruled out with a groin injury

  
Published August 17, 2024 10:15 PM

The Jaguars have ruled quarterback C.J. Beathard out of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Beathard was injured on a sack on the final play of the third quarter, with the Jaguars announcing he has a groin injury.

Mac Jones, who started, was forced to return to the game for the fourth quarter.

Beathard previously injured his groin in organized team activities in 2022 but did not require surgery and returned during training camp.

On Saturday night, Beathard was 5-of-7 for 40 yards. He played 21 snaps in the preseason opener and was 7-of-14 for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs.

The Jaguars list Beathard as the third-string quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence and Jones.