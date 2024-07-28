C.J. Stroud is OK after having foot stepped on at practice

C.J. Stroud had a minor scare Saturday when defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi accidentally stepped on the quarterback’s foot.

Stroud did not leave the field but limped for a few plays, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said after practice that Stroud is fine.

“No concern on C.J. at all,” Ryans said. “He is doing great. Having a great camp. No concern with C.J. at all. He is doing great.”

Stroud won the offensive rookie of the year honors last season after the No. 2 overall pick threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns with only five interception. His 273.9 passing yards per game led the NFL.

The Texans’ Super Bowl odds are greatly improved for this season, with Stroud and Ryans headed into their second seasons.