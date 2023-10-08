C.J. Stroud makes history

The Texans have their quarterback.

And their quarterback has an all-time record.

Stroud has thrown 177 passes without an interception. It’s the most any quarterback has ever thrown to start his career without a pick.

His stellar performance into Week 5 turns upside down the pre-draft focus on the S2 test, which measures processing skills. Not many teams use it and, fortunately for the Texans, it didn’t deter them from using the second overall pick on Stroud — even if one or more teams picking behind the Texans hoped they would get wobbly and pass.