Cade York “very confident” he’s corrected problems from Cleveland

When the Browns drafted kicker Cade York in the fourth round last year, the expectation was that he would spend many years in Cleveland.

York’s tenure turned out to be a lot shorter than expected, however. York went 24-of-32 on field goals as a rookie and then got cut after going 4-of-8 in the preseason this summer. York signed to the Titans practice squad after the Browns dropped him, but his chance at redemption may come with the Giants.

The Giants signed York to their active roster this week and he said he’s “very confident” that he’s corrected what went wrong in Cleveland.

“I was getting kind of quick to the ball,” York said, via a transcript from the team. “I was kind of chasing something, a feeling that I had, and I kind of just took it too far. I was actually hitting really well in training camp and all that stuff, but when it came to the game the tempo just got up and started missing right a little bit for the most part. But just slow it down and get back to being who I am.”

The Giants also signed veteran Randy Bullock to their practice squad with Graham Gano going on injured reserve this week. They have not announced who will kick against the Raiders yet, so York’s chance to show that he deserves a second act in the NFL isn’t a sure thing.