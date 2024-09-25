 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caelen Carson, Markquese Bell﻿ doubtful to play for Cowboys

  
Published September 25, 2024 03:14 PM

The Giants ruled two defensive backs out for Thursday night’s home game against the Cowboys and the visitors are set to be shorthanded in the secondary as well.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) and safety Markquese Bell﻿ (ankle) are the only Cowboys players with injury designations this week. Both players are listed as doubtful to play at MetLife Stadium.

Carson stepped into the starting lineup after Da’Ron Bland broke his foot just before the season and the rookie has 15 tackles and two passes defensed so far this season. Andrew Booth and Israel Mukuamu are the options to take over for Carson as complements to Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis in the Cowboys secondary.

Bell has played almost all of his snaps on special teams this season. He has two tackles in his three appearances.