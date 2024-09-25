Caelen Carson, Markquese Bell﻿ doubtful to play for Cowboys

The Giants ruled two defensive backs out for Thursday night’s home game against the Cowboys and the visitors are set to be shorthanded in the secondary as well.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) and safety Markquese Bell﻿ (ankle) are the only Cowboys players with injury designations this week. Both players are listed as doubtful to play at MetLife Stadium.

Carson stepped into the starting lineup after Da’Ron Bland broke his foot just before the season and the rookie has 15 tackles and two passes defensed so far this season. Andrew Booth and Israel Mukuamu are the options to take over for Carson as complements to Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis in the Cowboys secondary.

Bell has played almost all of his snaps on special teams this season. He has two tackles in his three appearances.