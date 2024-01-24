Calais Campbell, Damar Hamlin, Frank Ragnow among finalists for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award

The NFL Players Association names a Community MVP each week of the regular season to recognize the off-field work of players around the league and the weekly winners are all eligible to be named the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.

On Wednesday, the NFLPA announced this year’s five finalists for the award. They are Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell, Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Commanders tackle Charles Leno, Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, and Lions center Frank Ragnow.

Hamlin won the award last year after recovering from going into cardiac arrest during a game and raising millions for his annual toy drive while Campbell was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2019 because of his history of having a positive impact on the community. Leno was a finalist for the Alan Page Community Award last year for his annual Leno Claus initiative while Phillips and Ragnow are first-time finalists.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to each player’s foundation or the charity of their choice. The winner, who will be announced February 7, will receive an additional $100,000 donation.