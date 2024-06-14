Calais Campbell is expected to sign with the Dolphins for his 17th NFL season

Calais Campbell is finally coming back to where he played college football.

The former University of Miami standout is expected to sign with the Dolphins, according to NFL Media.

A second-round pick of the Cardinals in 2008, Campbell spent nine years in Arizona, three years in Jacksonville, three in Baltimore, and one in Atlanta.

For season No. 17, he’s returning to Miami.

Campbell, who turns 38 on September 1, was a first-team All-Pro in 2017. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler, he was a member of the all-decade team of the 2010s, and he was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019.