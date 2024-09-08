 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Calais Campbell was handcuffed and cited in same incident as Tyreek Hill

  
Published September 8, 2024 05:07 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wasn’t the only player handcuffed and detained by police before today’s game.

Defensive linemen Calais Campbell told reporters after the game that he too was handcuffed, and he said police cited him for disobeying an officer’s order.

Campbell said that when he saw that Hill had been detained on his way to the stadium, he approached in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Instead, police handcuffed Campbell as well.

A former Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner, the 38-year-old Campbell has an impeccable reputation around the NFL.

The Dolphins still managed to beat the Jaguars, despite the unusual incident affecting two of their team leaders.

“For him to put handcuffs on me, I felt some type of way. But that just goes to show how resilient we are. We didn’t let that stop us,” Campbell told CameronWolfe of NFL Network.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the incident and has placed one officer on administrative leave.