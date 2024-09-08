Calais Campbell was handcuffed and cited in same incident as Tyreek Hill

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wasn’t the only player handcuffed and detained by police before today’s game.

Defensive linemen Calais Campbell told reporters after the game that he too was handcuffed, and he said police cited him for disobeying an officer’s order.

Campbell said that when he saw that Hill had been detained on his way to the stadium, he approached in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Instead, police handcuffed Campbell as well.

A former Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner, the 38-year-old Campbell has an impeccable reputation around the NFL.

The Dolphins still managed to beat the Jaguars, despite the unusual incident affecting two of their team leaders.

“For him to put handcuffs on me, I felt some type of way. But that just goes to show how resilient we are. We didn’t let that stop us,” Campbell told CameronWolfe of NFL Network.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the incident and has placed one officer on administrative leave.