Caleb Williams: I had two stupid mistakes on Sunday that won’t happen again

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw two interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Texans, but he says he’s learning from his mistakes.

“Obviously I had the two stupid mistakes that won’t happen again,” Williams said. “But I think rhythm, pass game, getting the ball to receivers, I think I got better with getting the ball out of my hands, trying to stay in the right range of timing, the offensive linemen, myself, and the routes, I think those are the few spots I’ve gotten better at.”

Williams said he knows what he needs to do to make the Bears’ offense go, and he’s confident he’s going to do it.

“Play your game, play within the way that we need to play, the way that I need to play for the offense, be efficient and make less mistakes each week. Don’t make the same mistake over and over,” Williams said.

Two games is far too few to make any judgments about what kind of player Williams is going to be, but the first two games of Williams’ career have not been pretty: He has completed just 56.1 percent of his passes, totaled 267 yards, thrown no touchdown passes and two interceptions, and taken nine sacks. Williams has time to learn, but the Bears want to see him show he won’t make the same mistakes over and over.