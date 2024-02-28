Caleb Williams: I’ll be excited if Bears draft me, I’m not pushing any agenda

It looks increasingly likely that the Bears will take Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, particularly after some of the comments made by General Manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus at the NFL’s scouting combine.

Fortunately for Chicago, Williams has embraced the idea of heading to the franchise in a newly released interview.

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” Williams told Pete Thamel of ESPN. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited.”

Williams added that he’s “not pushing any agenda” and is not looking to force his way into playing elsewhere.

“At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say,” Williams said. “Regardless of how I feel, I’m not pushing an agenda of, ‘Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don’t want to go.’ I’m excited for whatever comes.”

On the off chance that Chicago passes on Williams, Washington would be highly likely to select him at No. 2 overall. That would represent a homecoming for Williams, as he’s from the DMV area.

“It’d be really cool because it’s so familiar,” Williams said.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, Williams completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,633 yards with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2023 — his junior year at USC. Those numbers were down from when he threw for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns and five picks in 14 games in his Heisman season.

But Williams is still regarded as the likely top pick in April’s draft. He is not planning to work out during this week’s scouting combine, but will be in attendance for meetings with teams and media.

Williams’ press conference is set for Friday morning in Indianapolis.