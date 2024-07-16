Caleb Williams signs rookie contract with Bears

Caleb Williams is officially under contract with the Bears.

The Bears and Williams agreed to his four-year rookie contract today, the day that the Bears’ rookies are reporting to training camp.

It’s a four-year contract through the 2027 season, worth $39 million fully guaranteed. The Bears can also pick up his fifth-year option for the 2028 season.

Williams waiting until reporting day to sign raised some eyebrows, especially because he didn’t have an NFL Players Association-certified agent representing him, which meant that the Bears and Williams needed to negotiate directly, by NFL rule. Williams said he had his lawyers handling his contract, but the Bears said they were following NFL rules and negotiating only with Williams.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC, Williams is one of the most talented quarterbacks to enter the NFL in recent years, and the Bears hope he’s going to be with them for a long longer than just his rookie contract.