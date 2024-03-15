Calvin Ridley: Signing with Titans came down to being more comfortable

When the Jaguars traded for wide receiver Calvin Ridley, one of the conditions of the deal was that they’d send a 2024 second-round pick to the Falcons if they re-signed Ridley before the start of the league year and a third-rounder if they did not.

The Jaguars were able to hold onto that second-round pick, but they weren’t able to hold onto Ridley. Ridley signed with the Titans and the machinations involved with the draft pick appeared to have something to do with it.

Ridley said at a Friday press conference that he wanted to remain in Jacksonville, but “had to” wait until the start of the league year on Wednesday because of the trade terms and “it wasn’t working out” with the Jaguars. He said his agent began hearing from other teams and that the ultimate choice came down to “being more comfortable.”

“I was just a little uncomfortable at times. This team showed me that they want me here for a while. They told me already that they’re going to treat me as a grown man,” Ridley said.

Ridley acknowledged that the money — his four-year deal reportedly includes $50 million in guaranteed money — played a role, but it sounds like he might still be in Jacksonville if the Jaguars moved more quickly to secure an agreement for 2024 and beyond.