Cam Akers’ 15-yard touchdown run gives Texans 7-3 lead

The Texans again are playing without starting running back Joe Mixon and backup Dameon Pierce. Mixon hasn’t played since he was injured on a hip drop tackle in Week 2.

Cam Akers brought life to the team’s running game on its second series against the Bills.

Akers had two runs for 26 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run behind a Dalton Schultz block that has given Houston a 7-3 lead with 2:55 left in the first quarter.

C.J. Stroud has done his part, completing all four passes for 42 yards.

Former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has yet to catch a pass against his former team. Running back Dare Ogunbowale has two catches for 26 yards.