 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Heyward wonders how much Ravens offense will change

  
Published June 29, 2023 02:33 PM

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward has faced the Ravens many times over his career and he’s curious to see what the offense will look like this year.

The Ravens made significant changes to the unit by hiring offensive coordinator Todd Monken, signing veteran free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting receiver Zay Flowers in the first round. They also signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal and he’s been talking about putting up big numbers through the air in the team’s new scheme.

Heyward has seen the moves and heard the talk about more passing , but he said on the 3 & Out podcast that he’s still wondering exactly what it is going to look like when the Ravens take the field.

“They had a recipe for success and they were doing it without Lamar for half the year,” Heyward said. “It’s going to be different for them, but I’m wondering if there’s going to have to be a mixture of both. Whether it’s staying on the same page as you had last year, or adding some things, adding some wrinkles, because that running game is second to none.”

Heyward and the Steelers will get a chance to get a read on the new-look Ravens before their first chance to face them. The two teams are set to play in Pittsburgh in Week Five.