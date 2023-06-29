Cam Heyward wonders how much Ravens offense will change

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward has faced the Ravens many times over his career and he’s curious to see what the offense will look like this year.

The Ravens made significant changes to the unit by hiring offensive coordinator Todd Monken, signing veteran free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting receiver Zay Flowers in the first round. They also signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal and he’s been talking about putting up big numbers through the air in the team’s new scheme.

Heyward has seen the moves and heard the talk about more passing , but he said on the 3 & Out podcast that he’s still wondering exactly what it is going to look like when the Ravens take the field.

“They had a recipe for success and they were doing it without Lamar for half the year,” Heyward said. “It’s going to be different for them, but I’m wondering if there’s going to have to be a mixture of both. Whether it’s staying on the same page as you had last year, or adding some things, adding some wrinkles, because that running game is second to none.”

Heyward and the Steelers will get a chance to get a read on the new-look Ravens before their first chance to face them. The two teams are set to play in Pittsburgh in Week Five.