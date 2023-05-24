 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson expects “less running and more throwing” in new Ravens offense

  
Published May 24, 2023 01:27 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said on Wednesday that his plan for the rest of the offseason program is to get the team’s new offense “down pat ,” but he’s already learned some key parts of what offensive coordinator Todd Monken wants to do to this year.

Jackson was asked if he believes the new offense will highlight different parts of his game than the Ravens have highlighted in the past and his response was “less running and more throwing.”
“Absolutely. Especially with the receivers we have. . . . Just being able to throw the ball down the field. Running can only take you so far,” Jackson said. “I feel like with this new era of teams and offenses in the league, I feel like we need that, and coach Todd Monken, what I’m seeing in this offense so far, it’s tremendous.”

While talking about the team’s additions on offense earlier this month, Jackson mused about throwing for 6,000 yards this season. That may not turn out to be the case, but the signs are pointing to a different approach in the first year of the quarterback’s new contract.