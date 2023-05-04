 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson wants to throw for 6,000 yards

  
Published May 4, 2023 09:05 AM

Lamar Jackson has a new contract, a new offense, and a new goal.

He said during Thursday’s press conference that he wants to throw for more yards than any quarterback has ever generated in a single season.

“I think I told someone like man I wanna throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have,” Jackson said. “And I’m not an individual award-type guy or a stat watcher, I just want to do that because no one’s ever done it and I feel like we have the weapons to do it.”

The single-season record is 5,477 yards, set by Peyton Manning in 2013.

The Ravens have hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken. They’ve added receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and receiver Zay Flowers. They also have former first-round receiver Rashod Bateman, tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, and a great crew of running backs.