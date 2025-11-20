Cam Jurgens returns for a limited practice Thursday

The Eagles got one of their starting offensive linemen back at practice on Thursday.

Center Cam Jurgens was listed as a limited participant after sitting out on Wednesday. Jurgens has a concussion, so will need to take the final steps in the protocol by Sunday in order to play against the Cowboys.

Right tackle Lane Johnson remained out with a foot injury. He is expected to miss multiple weeks after getting hurt in last Sunday’s win over the Lions.

Tackle Myles Hinton (back), offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee, ankle), and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (shoulder) were full participants for the second straight day. The Eagles will issue their injury designations for the weekend on Friday.