 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Jurgens returns for a limited practice Thursday

  
Published November 20, 2025 05:37 PM

The Eagles got one of their starting offensive linemen back at practice on Thursday.

Center Cam Jurgens was listed as a limited participant after sitting out on Wednesday. Jurgens has a concussion, so will need to take the final steps in the protocol by Sunday in order to play against the Cowboys.

Right tackle Lane Johnson remained out with a foot injury. He is expected to miss multiple weeks after getting hurt in last Sunday’s win over the Lions.

Tackle Myles Hinton (back), offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee, ankle), and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (shoulder) were full participants for the second straight day. The Eagles will issue their injury designations for the weekend on Friday.