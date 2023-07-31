 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_bte_barkleylatest_230726.jpg
Betting the NFL: Week 1 - Giants vs. Cowboys
NASCAR: Cook Out 400
Winners, losers (team version) at Richmond
NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Ravens at Bengals
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: J.K. Dobbins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_appledolphins_230731.jpg
Dolphins sign Apple in wake of Ramsey injury
nbc_pft_rodgers_230731.jpg
Breaking down Rodgers’ reported seven-year deal
nbc_pft_taylortradev2_230731.jpg
How Irsay’s remarks affected Taylor wanting trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_bte_barkleylatest_230726.jpg
Betting the NFL: Week 1 - Giants vs. Cowboys
NASCAR: Cook Out 400
Winners, losers (team version) at Richmond
NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Ravens at Bengals
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: J.K. Dobbins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_appledolphins_230731.jpg
Dolphins sign Apple in wake of Ramsey injury
nbc_pft_rodgers_230731.jpg
Breaking down Rodgers’ reported seven-year deal
nbc_pft_taylortradev2_230731.jpg
How Irsay’s remarks affected Taylor wanting trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Smith: Jalen Ramsey injury is an opportunity for me

  
Published July 31, 2023 08:33 AM

After cornerback Jalen Ramsey had surgery to repair a torn meniscus, he posted a message to social media saying that “adversity is opportunity.”

One of Ramsey’s teammates feels a similar way about the cornerback’s absence. Cam Smith is one of the Dolphins corners in line for a bigger role with Ramsey out of the picture and the second-round pick said Sunday that he “was already planning on playing” before Ramsey got injured in training camp.

“It’s an opportunity,” Smith said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

The Dolphins signed Eli Apple this weekend and he will join Smith, Kader Kohou, and others as the Dolphins rethink who they want playing alongside Xavien Howard in their secondary.