Cam Smith: Jalen Ramsey injury is an opportunity for me

After cornerback Jalen Ramsey had surgery to repair a torn meniscus, he posted a message to social media saying that “adversity is opportunity.”

One of Ramsey’s teammates feels a similar way about the cornerback’s absence. Cam Smith is one of the Dolphins corners in line for a bigger role with Ramsey out of the picture and the second-round pick said Sunday that he “was already planning on playing” before Ramsey got injured in training camp.

“It’s an opportunity,” Smith said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

The Dolphins signed Eli Apple this weekend and he will join Smith, Kader Kohou, and others as the Dolphins rethink who they want playing alongside Xavien Howard in their secondary.