 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd2v2_230728.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
nbc_pst_summerseries_230728.jpg
PL Summer Series delivering ‘epic’ exhibitions
nbc_pst_messi_230728.jpg
Messi ‘perfect storm’ ahead of ’26 World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd2v2_230728.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
nbc_pst_summerseries_230728.jpg
PL Summer Series delivering ‘epic’ exhibitions
nbc_pst_messi_230728.jpg
Messi ‘perfect storm’ ahead of ’26 World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jalen Ramsey had full meniscus repair, likely out until December

  
Published July 28, 2023 03:02 PM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday morning that the team would have a better idea of how long cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be out once he had surgery on his knee later in the day and there’s now some word about his timeline.

It’s not terribly positive for the Miami defense. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that doctors performed a full meniscus repair on Ramsey’s knee and that he is expected to be out into December as a result.

If the Dolphins are able to keep most of their other players on the field, Ramsey’s return could coincide with a playoff push but it’s a blow given how promising the prospect of having Ramsey in Vic Fangio’s defense looked this offseason.

Xavien Howard will be at one corner spot for the Dolphins. Cam Smith, Kader Kohou, Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen, Trill Williams, and Nik Needham will be in the mix for playing time alongside him.