Cam Ward throws for 42 yards in three series, with 35 coming on his first pass

  
Published August 15, 2025 08:16 PM

Cam Ward played three series, throwing for 42 yards as the Titans gained 55 yards in 11 plays.

He completed 2 of 7 passes, though Van Jefferson dropped what would have been a big gain.

Ward’s first pass was a 35-yard completion to Elic Ayomanor, which was the highlight of his night.

Otherwise, there was not much to write home about.

Ward, though, started his three possessions at his own 6, 11 and 21.

Brandon Allen took over for the No. 1 overall pick with 10:40 remaining in the second quarter.

Ward went 5-of-8 for 67 yards in the preseason opener against the Bucs last week, playing 15 snaps.