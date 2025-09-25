 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Ward upgraded to full practice Thursday

  
Published September 25, 2025 04:32 PM

Titans quarterback Cam Ward popped up on the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant in practice and he took a step in the right direction on Thursday.

Ward, who is listed with ankle and calf issues, was up to full participation. Friday will bring the team’s injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Texans and Thursday’s move suggests that he’ll be on track to play as the Titans try for their first win of the season.

Right tackle JC Latham (hip), linebacker Dorian Mausi (back), running back Kalel Mullings (ankle), and wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) were out of practice.

Safety Kevin Winston (hamstring) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (bicep) were limited participants for the second straight day.