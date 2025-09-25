Cam Ward upgraded to full practice Thursday

Titans quarterback Cam Ward popped up on the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant in practice and he took a step in the right direction on Thursday.

Ward, who is listed with ankle and calf issues, was up to full participation. Friday will bring the team’s injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Texans and Thursday’s move suggests that he’ll be on track to play as the Titans try for their first win of the season.

Right tackle JC Latham (hip), linebacker Dorian Mausi (back), running back Kalel Mullings (ankle), and wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) were out of practice.

Safety Kevin Winston (hamstring) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (bicep) were limited participants for the second straight day.