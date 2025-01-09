 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cameron Heyward, Chris Boswell off final injury report for Steelers-Ravens

  
Published January 9, 2025 04:24 PM

The Steelers will have two of their key players who have been sidelined by an illness during the practice week for Saturday’s matchup with the Ravens.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and kicker Chris Boswell are both off of the injury report and are set to play.

Heyward missed Tuesday and Wednesday’s sessions but was a full participant on Thursday. Boswell was added to the injury report on Wednesday and hasn’t practiced either of the last two days. But he still is expected to play.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (back) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) are also off the injury report and are expected to play.

Receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee), and defensive lineman Logan Lee (calf) have all been ruled out.

Offensive lineman Mason McCormick (hand) is questionable after he was limited all week. Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (groin) is also questionable for the contest.

Additionally, the Steelers have released receiver Scotty Miller.