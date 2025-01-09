Cameron Heyward, Chris Boswell off final injury report for Steelers-Ravens

The Steelers will have two of their key players who have been sidelined by an illness during the practice week for Saturday’s matchup with the Ravens.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and kicker Chris Boswell are both off of the injury report and are set to play.

Heyward missed Tuesday and Wednesday’s sessions but was a full participant on Thursday. Boswell was added to the injury report on Wednesday and hasn’t practiced either of the last two days. But he still is expected to play.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (back) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) are also off the injury report and are expected to play.

Receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee), and defensive lineman Logan Lee (calf) have all been ruled out.

Offensive lineman Mason McCormick (hand) is questionable after he was limited all week. Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (groin) is also questionable for the contest.

Additionally, the Steelers have released receiver Scotty Miller.