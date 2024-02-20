Cameron Heyward is recovering from surgery

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward said last month that it was “a rough season” for him physically and that he’d have to see how his body feels before making any decisions about playing in 2024.

Heyward’s ultimate call may be swayed by how he recovers from a trip to the operating room. Heyward posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed to his Instagram story and wrote a caption saying that he was just out of surgery.

Heyward, who was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year earlier this month, did not specify the nature of the operation, but he did miss six games with a groin injury during the first half of the regular season. He also wrote on X that he is “done doing stuff on 1 leg that guys were doing on 2 legs.”

In the 11 regular season games he did play, Heyward had 33 tackles and two sacks. He also had six tackles in Pittsburgh’s playoff loss to the Bills.