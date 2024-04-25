 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Cameron Heyward: It’s been a grind getting back to feeling like myself physically

  
Published April 25, 2024 03:54 PM

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward’s body went through a lot during the 2023 season.

Heyward suffered a groin injury early in the season that required surgery and he said on an episode of his Not Just Football podcast that his return in the second half of the year led to issues with his other groin and his knee. Heyward said that he wasn’t sure about returning at the end of the year, but is on track to return after having surgeries to address both injuries.

Heyward said his “workouts are going great” and that he is getting back to “everything that I’m accustomed to doing” to prepare for a season.

“I got to hit the grind,” Heyward said. “I’m not looking to take steps back, trying to get stronger, get my body back where it needs to be. It’s been a grind. Getting the surgeries this past offseason, it’s not like I have a chronic knee or anything chronic, it’s me getting back to feeling like myself. Moving like I do, and I’m starting to see it on the film.”

The 2024 season will be Heyward’s 14th in Pittsburgh and all parties will be hoping it is a healthier one than 2023.