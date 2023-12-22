Cameron Jordan: There’s no sugarcoating this, we are who we are

The Saints rallied to cut a big Rams lead down to eight points in the fourth quarter on Thursday night, but they ultimately fell short and lost 30-22.

Dropping the game dropped them to 7-8 on the season and made it more likely that their bid to advance to the postseason is going to fall short as well. ESPN Analytics pegs their playoff chances at 24 percent after the loss and their hopes could get even bleaker based on the rest of Week 16’s games, which made it hard for veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan to find any way to make the situation look better than it is.

“We are who we are,” Jordan said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “There’s two games left. There’s no sugarcoating this shit. It’s frustrating to be in this position. I’m not sure the probabilities of whatever it is now, we just have to win out. At the end of the day there’s no excuses, we just have to win out.”

The Saints will have an extended break before their New Year’s Eve game against the Buccaneers and they’ll need to end the year on a high note to have anything to play for in 2024.