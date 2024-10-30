Cameron Sutton reinstated to Steelers after eight-game suspension

The Steelers will have cornerback ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Cameron Sutton﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ available to them for the rest of the season.

Sutton, who was suspended eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, had his suspension lifted on Tuesday. He currently has a roster exemption and does not count toward the Steelers’ 53-player limit, but they can add him to their active roster if they decide he’s ready to play.

Sutton started all 17 regular-season games and all three postseason games for the Lions last year but was but by the Lions in March when news broke that he had an active arrest warrant out for him in a domestic violence case and had failed to turn himself in. Sutton was actually in the Lions facility when the news broke, and the Lions decided they no longer wanted him to be part of their team.

For the Steelers, Sutton is a potentially significant mid-season addition. Not many teams are able to add a starting-caliber cornerback at this time of year, but that’s what the Steelers have effectively just done.